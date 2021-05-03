Through 2 Quarters

Down six at the end of last quarter, the Phoenix Suns have now snagged the lead. They have taken charge with a 67-57 advantage over the Oklahoma City Thunder despite their earlier 6-point deficit.

Phoenix has enjoyed the tag-team combination of small forward Torrey Craig and shooting guard Devin Booker. The former has 13 points along with five rebounds, while the latter has 16 points and four assists. Oklahoma City hasn't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to ten points or fewer.

The Thunder haven't been much of a second-half team this season, losing 80% of the time when they were down at the break.

Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Phoenix 45-18; Oklahoma City 21-43

What to Know

This Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.27 points per matchup. They are getting right back to it as they host the Phoenix Suns at 8 p.m. ET May 2 at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Phoenix should still be feeling good after a big victory, while the Thunder will be looking to regain their footing.

Oklahoma City took a serious blow against the Indiana Pacers this past Saturday, falling 152-95. Oklahoma City was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 82-46. Shooting guard Charlie Brown had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Phoenix took their game against the Utah Jazz this past Friday by a conclusive 121-100 score. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Phoenix had established a 96-72 advantage. They relied on the efforts of shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 31 points, and small forward Mikal Bridges, who had 18 points.

The Thunder have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15 point spread they are up against. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in 22 of their 32 home games.

Oklahoma City was pulverized by the Suns 140-103 in the teams' previous meeting in April. Maybe Oklahoma City will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a big 15-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Suns, as the game opened with the Suns as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 14 out of their last 19 games against Phoenix.

Injury Report for Oklahoma City

Mike Muscala: Out (Ankle)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out (Foot)

Al Horford: Out for the Season (Coach's Decision)

Injury Report for Phoenix