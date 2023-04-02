Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Phoenix 42-35; Oklahoma City 38-40
What to Know
This Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.44 points per contest. They will take on the Phoenix Suns at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at home. If the matchup is anything like Oklahoma City's 124-120 win from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
It was close but no cigar for the Thunder as they fell 121-117 to the Indiana Pacers this past Friday. A silver lining for Oklahoma City was the play of shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 39 points along with nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Phoenix was able to grind out a solid victory over the Denver Nuggets this past Friday, winning 100-93. The team ran away with 60 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. It was another big night for Phoenix's power forward Kevin Durant, who had 30 points.
Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past six games, so buyers beware.
Phoenix's victory lifted them to 42-35 while Oklahoma City's defeat dropped them down to 38-40. We'll see if the Suns can repeat their recent success or if the Thunder bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Suns are a 4.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 16 out of their last 27 games against Phoenix.
