Minnesota @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Minnesota 13-15; Oklahoma City 11-17

This Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.43 points per game. The Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Paycom Center. If the matchup is anything like OKC's 135-128 win from their previous meeting in December, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

It was a hard-fought contest, but Oklahoma City had to settle for a 110-108 defeat against the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Despite the loss, Oklahoma City had strong showings from shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 27 points and seven assists along with eight rebounds, and point guard Josh Giddey, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 boards in addition to seven dimes.

Meanwhile, Minnesota lost to the Los Angeles Clippers on the road by a decisive 99-88 margin. Shooting guard Jaylen Nowell had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 25 minutes with and four turnovers.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Oklahoma City is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

The losses put Oklahoma City at 11-17 and the Timberwolves at 13-15. The Thunder are 5-11 after losses this season, Minnesota 6-8.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Thunder are a slight 2-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Minnesota have won 15 out of their last 29 games against Oklahoma City.