Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Minnesota 13-15; Oklahoma City 11-17
What to Know
This Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.43 points per game. The Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Paycom Center. If the matchup is anything like OKC's 135-128 win from their previous meeting in December, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
It was a hard-fought contest, but Oklahoma City had to settle for a 110-108 defeat against the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Despite the loss, Oklahoma City had strong showings from shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 27 points and seven assists along with eight rebounds, and point guard Josh Giddey, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 boards in addition to seven dimes.
Meanwhile, Minnesota lost to the Los Angeles Clippers on the road by a decisive 99-88 margin. Shooting guard Jaylen Nowell had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 25 minutes with and four turnovers.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Oklahoma City is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.
The losses put Oklahoma City at 11-17 and the Timberwolves at 13-15. The Thunder are 5-11 after losses this season, Minnesota 6-8.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Thunder are a slight 2-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Minnesota have won 15 out of their last 29 games against Oklahoma City.
- Dec 03, 2022 - Oklahoma City 135 vs. Minnesota 128
- Oct 23, 2022 - Minnesota 116 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- Oct 19, 2022 - Minnesota 115 vs. Oklahoma City 108
- Mar 09, 2022 - Minnesota 132 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Mar 04, 2022 - Minnesota 138 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- Jan 07, 2022 - Minnesota 135 vs. Oklahoma City 105
- Jan 05, 2022 - Minnesota 98 vs. Oklahoma City 90
- Mar 22, 2021 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Minnesota 103
- Feb 06, 2021 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Minnesota 118
- Feb 05, 2021 - Minnesota 106 vs. Oklahoma City 103
- Jan 25, 2020 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Minnesota 104
- Jan 13, 2020 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Minnesota 104
- Dec 06, 2019 - Oklahoma City 139 vs. Minnesota 127
- Apr 07, 2019 - Oklahoma City 132 vs. Minnesota 126
- Mar 05, 2019 - Minnesota 131 vs. Oklahoma City 120
- Jan 08, 2019 - Minnesota 119 vs. Oklahoma City 117
- Dec 23, 2018 - Minnesota 114 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Jan 10, 2018 - Minnesota 104 vs. Oklahoma City 88
- Dec 01, 2017 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Minnesota 107
- Oct 27, 2017 - Minnesota 119 vs. Oklahoma City 116
- Oct 22, 2017 - Minnesota 115 vs. Oklahoma City 113
- Apr 11, 2017 - Oklahoma City 100 vs. Minnesota 98
- Jan 13, 2017 - Minnesota 96 vs. Oklahoma City 86
- Dec 25, 2016 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Minnesota 100
- Nov 05, 2016 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Minnesota 92
- Mar 11, 2016 - Minnesota 99 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- Jan 27, 2016 - Oklahoma City 126 vs. Minnesota 123
- Jan 15, 2016 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Minnesota 93
- Jan 12, 2016 - Oklahoma City 101 vs. Minnesota 96