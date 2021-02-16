Who's Playing

Portland @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Portland 16-10; Oklahoma City 11-15

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Oklahoma City Thunder and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 27 of 2019. Portland is on the road again Tuesday and plays against Oklahoma City at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 16 at Chesapeake Energy Arena. If the contest is anything like the Thunder's 125-122 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

It was a close one, but on Sunday Portland sidestepped the Dallas Mavericks for a 121-118 win. Portland's point guard Damian Lillard did his thing and shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 34 points and 11 dimes.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Oklahoma City proved too difficult a challenge. Oklahoma City snuck past the Bucks with a 114-109 win. The Thunder relied on the efforts of center Al Horford, who had 20 points and nine assists in addition to seven boards, and small forward Justin Jackson, who had 22 points and five assists.

The Trail Blazers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Portland to 16-10 and Oklahoma City to 11-15. Allowing an average of 115.19 points per game, Portland hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Portland have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Oklahoma City.