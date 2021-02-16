Who's Playing
Portland @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Portland 16-10; Oklahoma City 11-15
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Oklahoma City Thunder and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 27 of 2019. Portland is on the road again Tuesday and plays against Oklahoma City at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 16 at Chesapeake Energy Arena. If the contest is anything like the Thunder's 125-122 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
It was a close one, but on Sunday Portland sidestepped the Dallas Mavericks for a 121-118 win. Portland's point guard Damian Lillard did his thing and shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 34 points and 11 dimes.
Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Oklahoma City proved too difficult a challenge. Oklahoma City snuck past the Bucks with a 114-109 win. The Thunder relied on the efforts of center Al Horford, who had 20 points and nine assists in addition to seven boards, and small forward Justin Jackson, who had 22 points and five assists.
The Trail Blazers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped Portland to 16-10 and Oklahoma City to 11-15. Allowing an average of 115.19 points per game, Portland hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Portland have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Oklahoma City.
- Jan 25, 2021 - Oklahoma City 125 vs. Portland 122
- Jan 18, 2020 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Portland 106
- Dec 08, 2019 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Portland 96
- Nov 27, 2019 - Portland 136 vs. Oklahoma City 119
- Oct 30, 2019 - Portland 102 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Apr 23, 2019 - Portland 118 vs. Oklahoma City 115
- Apr 21, 2019 - Portland 111 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Apr 19, 2019 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Portland 108
- Apr 16, 2019 - Portland 114 vs. Oklahoma City 94
- Apr 14, 2019 - Portland 104 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Mar 07, 2019 - Oklahoma City 129 vs. Portland 121
- Feb 11, 2019 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Portland 111
- Jan 22, 2019 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. Portland 114
- Jan 04, 2019 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Portland 109
- Mar 25, 2018 - Portland 108 vs. Oklahoma City 105
- Mar 03, 2018 - Portland 108 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Jan 09, 2018 - Portland 117 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- Nov 05, 2017 - Portland 103 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Mar 07, 2017 - Portland 126 vs. Oklahoma City 121
- Mar 02, 2017 - Portland 114 vs. Oklahoma City 109
- Feb 05, 2017 - Oklahoma City 105 vs. Portland 99
- Dec 13, 2016 - Portland 114 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Apr 06, 2016 - Portland 120 vs. Oklahoma City 115
- Mar 14, 2016 - Oklahoma City 128 vs. Portland 94
- Jan 10, 2016 - Portland 115 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Dec 16, 2015 - Oklahoma City 106 vs. Portland 90