How to watch Thunder vs. Warriors: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Thunder vs. Warriors basketball game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma City (home) vs. Golden State (away)
Current Records: Oklahoma City 3-5; Golden State 2-7
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.89 points per matchup. They will challenge the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
Golden State fought the good fight in their overtime contest on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 125-119 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. PF Eric Paschall had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with 12 points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City came up short against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, falling 121-112. The losing side was boosted by SF Danilo Gallinari, who shot 5 for 6 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and five rebounds.
The Warriors are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Friday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Golden State suffered a grim 120-92 defeat to Oklahoma City the last time the two teams met in October. Can Golden State avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.90
Odds
The Thunder are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Warriors.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 12-point favorite.
Over/Under: 217
Series History
Golden State have won 15 out of their last 22 games against Oklahoma City.
- Oct 27, 2019 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Golden State 92
- Mar 16, 2019 - Golden State 110 vs. Oklahoma City 88
- Nov 21, 2018 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. Golden State 95
- Oct 16, 2018 - Golden State 108 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Apr 03, 2018 - Golden State 111 vs. Oklahoma City 107
- Feb 24, 2018 - Golden State 112 vs. Oklahoma City 80
- Feb 06, 2018 - Oklahoma City 125 vs. Golden State 105
- Nov 22, 2017 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Golden State 91
- Mar 20, 2017 - Golden State 111 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Feb 11, 2017 - Golden State 130 vs. Oklahoma City 114
- Jan 18, 2017 - Golden State 121 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Nov 03, 2016 - Golden State 122 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- May 30, 2016 - Golden State 96 vs. Oklahoma City 88
- May 28, 2016 - Golden State 108 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- May 26, 2016 - Golden State 120 vs. Oklahoma City 111
- May 24, 2016 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Golden State 94
- May 22, 2016 - Oklahoma City 133 vs. Golden State 105
- May 18, 2016 - Golden State 118 vs. Oklahoma City 91
- May 16, 2016 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Golden State 102
- Mar 03, 2016 - Golden State 121 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- Feb 27, 2016 - Golden State 121 vs. Oklahoma City 118
- Feb 06, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. Oklahoma City 108
