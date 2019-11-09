How to watch Thunder vs. Warriors: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City (home) vs. Golden State (away)

Current Records: Oklahoma City 3-5; Golden State 2-7

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.89 points per matchup. They will challenge the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Golden State fought the good fight in their overtime contest on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 125-119 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. PF Eric Paschall had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with 12 points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City came up short against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, falling 121-112. The losing side was boosted by SF Danilo Gallinari, who shot 5 for 6 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and five rebounds.

The Warriors are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Friday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Golden State suffered a grim 120-92 defeat to Oklahoma City the last time the two teams met in October. Can Golden State avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.90

Odds

The Thunder are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Warriors.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: 217

Series History

Golden State have won 15 out of their last 22 games against Oklahoma City.