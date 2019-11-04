How to watch Timberwolves vs. Bucks: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
How to watch Timberwolves vs. Bucks basketball game
Who's Playing
Minnesota (home) vs. Milwaukee (away)
Current Records: Minnesota 4-1; Milwaukee 4-2
Last Season Records: Minnesota 36-46; Milwaukee 60-22
What to Know
Minnesota is 2-6 against Milwaukee since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Monday. They will face off against one another at 8 p.m. ET at Target Center. Minnesota strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 118 points per game.
The Timberwolves took their matchup against Washington on Saturday by a conclusive 131-109 score. Minnesota's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but PF Gorgui Dieng led the charge as he had 18 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee was able to grind out a solid victory over Toronto on Saturday, winning 115-105. PF Giannis Antetokounmpo had a stellar game for Milwaukee as he almost dropped a triple-double on 36 points, 15 boards, and eight assists.
Their wins bumped Minnesota to 4-1 and Milwaukee to 4-2. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Timberwolves rank second in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 10.8 on average. But the Bucks enter the contest with only 5.3 steals given up per game on average, good for best in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.25
Series History
Milwaukee have won six out of their last eight games against Minnesota.
- Feb 23, 2019 - Milwaukee 140 vs. Minnesota 128
- Oct 26, 2018 - Milwaukee 125 vs. Minnesota 95
- Feb 01, 2018 - Minnesota 108 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Dec 28, 2017 - Milwaukee 102 vs. Minnesota 96
- Mar 11, 2017 - Milwaukee 102 vs. Minnesota 95
- Dec 30, 2016 - Minnesota 116 vs. Milwaukee 99
- Mar 04, 2016 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Minnesota 101
- Jan 02, 2016 - Milwaukee 95 vs. Minnesota 85
