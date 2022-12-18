Who's Playing

Chicago @ Minnesota

Current Records: Chicago 11-17; Minnesota 14-15

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Minnesota Timberwolves are heading back home. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. ET Sunday at Target Center. If the game is anything like Chicago's 124-120 win from their previous meeting in April, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Timberwolves came out on top in a nail-biter against the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Friday, sneaking past 112-110. Minnesota's center Naz Reid looked sharp as he had 28 points along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, Chicago found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 114-91 punch to the gut against the New York Knicks this past Friday. It was supposed to be a close matchup, and Chicago was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. Shooting guard Zach LaVine (17 points) was the top scorer for Chicago.

Minnesota's victory lifted them to 14-15 while Chicago's loss dropped them down to 11-17. Allowing an average of 115.86 points per game, the Timberwolves haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Odds

The Bulls are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Minnesota have won nine out of their last 14 games against Chicago.