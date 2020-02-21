How to watch Timberwolves vs. Celtics: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Who's Playing
Boston @ Minnesota
Current Records: Boston 38-16; Minnesota 16-37
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves are 1-7 against the Boston Celtics since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 8 p.m. ET at Target Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Minnesota now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The Timberwolves came up short against the Charlotte Hornets last week, falling 115-108. Minnesota was up 66-50 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. They got a solid performance out of shooting guard D'Angelo Russell, who posted a double-double on 26 points and 11 dimes in addition to six rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Meanwhile, it may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Boston ultimately got the result they were hoping for last Thursday with a 141-133 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. It was another big night for Boston's power forward Jayson Tatum, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 39 points and nine boards.
Minnesota is now 16-37 while Boston sits at 38-16. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Minnesota is stumbling into the contest with the fourth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 115.9 on average. To make matters even worse for Minnesota, Boston enters the matchup with only 106.2 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. So the Minnesota squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $37.98
Odds
The Celtics are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 228
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston have won seven out of their last eight games against Minnesota.
- Jan 02, 2019 - Boston 115 vs. Minnesota 102
- Dec 01, 2018 - Boston 118 vs. Minnesota 109
- Mar 08, 2018 - Boston 117 vs. Minnesota 109
- Jan 05, 2018 - Boston 91 vs. Minnesota 84
- Mar 15, 2017 - Boston 117 vs. Minnesota 104
- Nov 21, 2016 - Boston 99 vs. Minnesota 93
- Feb 22, 2016 - Minnesota 124 vs. Boston 122
- Dec 21, 2015 - Boston 113 vs. Minnesota 99
