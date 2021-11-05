Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Minnesota
Current Records: Los Angeles 3-4; Minnesota 3-4
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers are on the road again Friday and play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at Target Center. Los Angeles will be strutting in after a victory while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Timberwolves are out to make up for these teams' game on Wednesday. The Clippers enjoyed a cozy 126-115 win over Minnesota. Los Angeles' success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Reggie Jackson, who shot 7-for-9 from downtown and finished with 29 points, eight dimes and five boards, and small forward Paul George, who had 32 points and eight assists in addition to six rebounds. PG13's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 32 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Los Angeles is expected to win a tight contest. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Wednesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
The Clippers' win brought them up to 3-4 while the Timberwolves' defeat pulled them down to an identical 3-4. Los Angeles is 1-1 after wins this year, and Minnesota is 1-2 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.00
Odds
The Clippers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Los Angeles have won 12 out of their last 21 games against Minnesota.
