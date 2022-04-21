Who's Playing

Memphis @ Minnesota

Current Records: Memphis 1-1; Minnesota 1-1

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Memphis Grizzlies will be on the road. They will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Target Center. Memphis should still be riding high after a big win, while Minnesota will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Timberwolves are out to make up for these teams' contest on Tuesday. The Grizz made easy work of Minnesota and carried off a 124-96 victory. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Memphis had established a 96-77 advantage. Memphis' point guard Ja Morant was one of the most active players for the squad, almost posting a triple-double on 23 points, ten assists, and nine boards.

Memphis is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets March 6 easily too and instead slipped up with a 123-112. In other words, don't count Minnesota out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $84.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Memphis have won 18 out of their last 27 games against Minnesota.