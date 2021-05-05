Who's Playing
Memphis @ Minnesota
Current Records: Memphis 32-32; Minnesota 20-45
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't won a contest against the Memphis Grizzlies since March 23 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Timberwolves will take on Memphis at 8 p.m. ET at Target Center after having had a few days off. Minnesota needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.82 points per matchup.
Minnesota fought the good fight in their overtime game against the New Orleans Pelicans this past Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 140-136. The matchup was a 65-65 toss-up at halftime, but Minnesota was outplayed the rest of the way. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of center Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 14 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Grizz ended up a good deal behind the New York Knicks when they played on Monday, losing 118-104. One thing holding Memphis back was the mediocre play of point guard Ja Morant, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 2-for-14 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.
In the teams' previous meeting last month, the Timberwolves lost to the Grizzlies on the road by a decisive 120-108 margin. Maybe Minnesota will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Grizzlies are a 4.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Memphis have won 14 out of their last 20 games against Minnesota.
- Apr 02, 2021 - Memphis 120 vs. Minnesota 108
- Jan 13, 2021 - Memphis 118 vs. Minnesota 107
- Jan 07, 2020 - Memphis 119 vs. Minnesota 112
- Dec 01, 2019 - Memphis 115 vs. Minnesota 107
- Nov 06, 2019 - Memphis 137 vs. Minnesota 121
- Mar 23, 2019 - Minnesota 112 vs. Memphis 99
- Feb 05, 2019 - Memphis 108 vs. Minnesota 106
- Jan 30, 2019 - Minnesota 99 vs. Memphis 97
- Nov 18, 2018 - Memphis 100 vs. Minnesota 87
- Apr 09, 2018 - Minnesota 113 vs. Memphis 94
- Mar 26, 2018 - Memphis 101 vs. Minnesota 93
- Dec 04, 2017 - Memphis 95 vs. Minnesota 92
- Feb 04, 2017 - Memphis 107 vs. Minnesota 99
- Nov 19, 2016 - Memphis 93 vs. Minnesota 71
- Nov 01, 2016 - Minnesota 116 vs. Memphis 80
- Oct 26, 2016 - Memphis 102 vs. Minnesota 98
- Mar 16, 2016 - Minnesota 114 vs. Memphis 108
- Feb 19, 2016 - Memphis 109 vs. Minnesota 104
- Jan 23, 2016 - Minnesota 106 vs. Memphis 101
- Nov 15, 2015 - Memphis 114 vs. Minnesota 106