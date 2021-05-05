Who's Playing

Memphis @ Minnesota

Current Records: Memphis 32-32; Minnesota 20-45

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't won a contest against the Memphis Grizzlies since March 23 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Timberwolves will take on Memphis at 8 p.m. ET at Target Center after having had a few days off. Minnesota needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.82 points per matchup.

Minnesota fought the good fight in their overtime game against the New Orleans Pelicans this past Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 140-136. The matchup was a 65-65 toss-up at halftime, but Minnesota was outplayed the rest of the way. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of center Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Grizz ended up a good deal behind the New York Knicks when they played on Monday, losing 118-104. One thing holding Memphis back was the mediocre play of point guard Ja Morant, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 2-for-14 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

In the teams' previous meeting last month, the Timberwolves lost to the Grizzlies on the road by a decisive 120-108 margin. Maybe Minnesota will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Grizzlies are a 4.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Memphis have won 14 out of their last 20 games against Minnesota.