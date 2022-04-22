Through 1 Quarter

The Minnesota Timberwolves fell flat on their face against the Memphis Grizzlies this past Tuesday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Minnesota is way out in front after one quarter with a 42-21 lead over Memphis. The Timberwolves' offense has come from several players so far.

Who's Playing

Memphis @ Minnesota

Current Records: Memphis 1-1; Minnesota 1-1

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Memphis Grizzlies will be on the road. They will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Target Center. The Grizzlies will be strutting in after a victory while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Timberwolves are out to make up for these teams' game on Tuesday. Memphis took their contest against Minnesota by a conclusive 124-96 score. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Memphis had established a 96-77 advantage. Their point guard Ja Morant looked sharp as he almost posted a triple-double on 23 points, ten dimes, and nine rebounds.

Memphis is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets March 6 easily too and instead slipped up with a 123-112. In other words, don't count Minnesota out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $84.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Memphis have won 18 out of their last 27 games against Minnesota.

Injury Report for Minnesota

Injury Report for Memphis

Santi Aldama: Out (Knee)

Killian Tillie: Out (Knee)

