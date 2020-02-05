How to watch Timberwolves vs. Hawks: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Minnesota

Current Records: Atlanta 13-38; Minnesota 15-34

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Minnesota Timberwolves are heading back home. They will square off against the Atlanta Hawks at 8 p.m. ET tonight at Target Center. The Timberwolves are limping into the contest on a 12-game losing streak.

Minnesota was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 113-109 to the Sacramento Kings. One thing holding Minnesota back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Andrew Wiggins, who did not have his best game; he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over five times en route to a 3-for-11, 10-point finish.

Meanwhile, Atlanta came up short against the Boston Celtics on Monday, falling 123-115. Despite the loss, Atlanta had strong showings from power forward John Collins, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds, and point guard Trae Young, who had 34 points and seven assists. That's four consecutive double-doubles for Collins.

Minnesota is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past eight games.

The losses put Minnesota at 15-34 and Atlanta at 13-38. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Timberwolves rank fourth in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 21.8 on average. Less enviably, Atlanta is stumbling into the game with the most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 23.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Atlanta.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.98

Odds

The Timberwolves are a solid 6-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 236

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota have won six out of their last nine games against Atlanta.