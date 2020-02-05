How to watch Timberwolves vs. Hawks: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Timberwolves vs. Hawks basketball game
Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Minnesota
Current Records: Atlanta 13-38; Minnesota 15-34
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Minnesota Timberwolves are heading back home. They will square off against the Atlanta Hawks at 8 p.m. ET tonight at Target Center. The Timberwolves are limping into the contest on a 12-game losing streak.
Minnesota was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 113-109 to the Sacramento Kings. One thing holding Minnesota back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Andrew Wiggins, who did not have his best game; he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over five times en route to a 3-for-11, 10-point finish.
Meanwhile, Atlanta came up short against the Boston Celtics on Monday, falling 123-115. Despite the loss, Atlanta had strong showings from power forward John Collins, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds, and point guard Trae Young, who had 34 points and seven assists. That's four consecutive double-doubles for Collins.
Minnesota is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past eight games.
The losses put Minnesota at 15-34 and Atlanta at 13-38. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Timberwolves rank fourth in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 21.8 on average. Less enviably, Atlanta is stumbling into the game with the most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 23.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Atlanta.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.98
Odds
The Timberwolves are a solid 6-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 236
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Minnesota have won six out of their last nine games against Atlanta.
- Nov 25, 2019 - Minnesota 125 vs. Atlanta 113
- Feb 27, 2019 - Atlanta 131 vs. Minnesota 123
- Dec 28, 2018 - Atlanta 123 vs. Minnesota 120
- Mar 28, 2018 - Minnesota 126 vs. Atlanta 114
- Jan 29, 2018 - Atlanta 105 vs. Minnesota 100
- Dec 26, 2016 - Minnesota 104 vs. Atlanta 90
- Dec 21, 2016 - Minnesota 92 vs. Atlanta 84
- Nov 25, 2015 - Minnesota 99 vs. Atlanta 95
- Nov 09, 2015 - Minnesota 117 vs. Atlanta 107
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Knicks covet Warriors' Russell
New York is trying to make a big splash ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline
-
How Giannis, Bucks' defense limited Zion
Williamson scored 20 points, but shot 5 of 19 from the field as he faced constant challenges...
-
Report: Knicks interested in Kuzma
The Knicks might now consider moving Marcus Morris for Kuzma, who's been at the center of trade...
-
Grades: Hawks, Wolves, Rockets make deal
Robert Covington will move to Houston and Clint Capela would be on his way to the Hawks, among...
-
2019-20 updating NBA trade tracker
We've got you covered with every deal that transpires this season as we approach the Feb. 6...
-
O'Neal gets tattoo to honor Kobe, Gianna
Shaq's son was close with the Lakers legend
-
Updating NBA trade deadline rumors
We have all the latest rumors around the league as Thursday's trade deadline fast approaches
-
Live updates: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
The Lakers took the floor on Friday in their first game since the death of Kobe Bryant