Who's Playing
Utah @ Minnesota
Current Records: Utah 44-16; Minnesota 17-44
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Minnesota Timberwolves are heading back home. The Timberwolves and the Utah Jazz will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Target Center. Minnesota isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last game, so don't count them out.
Utah is out to make up for these teams' contest this past Saturday. Minnesota managed a 101-96 win over Utah. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 40-26 deficit. Among those leading the charge for Minnesota was small forward Anthony Edwards, who had 23 points in addition to nine boards and five steals.
Minnesota's win lifted them to an irreparable 17-44 while Utah's defeat dropped them down to 44-16. Allowing an average of 117.92 points per game, the Timberwolves haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jazz are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Utah have won 13 out of their last 21 games against Minnesota.
- Apr 24, 2021 - Minnesota 101 vs. Utah 96
- Dec 26, 2020 - Minnesota 116 vs. Utah 111
- Dec 11, 2019 - Utah 127 vs. Minnesota 116
- Nov 20, 2019 - Utah 103 vs. Minnesota 95
- Nov 18, 2019 - Minnesota 112 vs. Utah 102
- Mar 14, 2019 - Utah 120 vs. Minnesota 100
- Jan 27, 2019 - Utah 125 vs. Minnesota 111
- Jan 25, 2019 - Utah 106 vs. Minnesota 102
- Oct 31, 2018 - Minnesota 128 vs. Utah 125
- Apr 01, 2018 - Utah 121 vs. Minnesota 97
- Mar 02, 2018 - Utah 116 vs. Minnesota 108
- Nov 13, 2017 - Minnesota 109 vs. Utah 98
- Oct 20, 2017 - Minnesota 100 vs. Utah 97
- Apr 07, 2017 - Utah 120 vs. Minnesota 113
- Mar 01, 2017 - Minnesota 107 vs. Utah 80
- Jan 07, 2017 - Utah 94 vs. Minnesota 92
- Nov 28, 2016 - Utah 112 vs. Minnesota 103
- Apr 01, 2016 - Utah 98 vs. Minnesota 85
- Mar 26, 2016 - Utah 93 vs. Minnesota 84
- Jan 29, 2016 - Utah 103 vs. Minnesota 90
- Dec 30, 2015 - Minnesota 94 vs. Utah 80