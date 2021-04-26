Who's Playing

Utah @ Minnesota

Current Records: Utah 44-16; Minnesota 17-44

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Minnesota Timberwolves are heading back home. The Timberwolves and the Utah Jazz will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Target Center. Minnesota isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last game, so don't count them out.

Utah is out to make up for these teams' contest this past Saturday. Minnesota managed a 101-96 win over Utah. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 40-26 deficit. Among those leading the charge for Minnesota was small forward Anthony Edwards, who had 23 points in addition to nine boards and five steals.

Minnesota's win lifted them to an irreparable 17-44 while Utah's defeat dropped them down to 44-16. Allowing an average of 117.92 points per game, the Timberwolves haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won 13 out of their last 21 games against Minnesota.