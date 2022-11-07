Who's Playing

New York @ Minnesota

Current Records: New York 4-5; Minnesota 5-5

What to Know

This Monday, the New York Knicks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.89 points per game. They will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road at 9:15 p.m. ET Monday at Target Center. New York and the Timberwolves are even-steven over their past 12 head-to-heads (6-6).

This past Saturday, the Knicks lost to the Boston Celtics at home by a decisive 133-118 margin. New York's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Jalen Brunson, who posted a double-double on 22 points and ten dimes, and power forward Julius Randle, who had 29 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Minnesota and the Houston Rockets this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Minnesota wrapped it up with a 129-117 win at home. It was another big night for Minnesota's power forward Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 25 points and six assists along with nine boards.

New York is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-3 ATS when expected to lose.

Minnesota's victory lifted them to 5-5 while New York's loss dropped them down to 4-5. We'll see if the Timberwolves can repeat their recent success or if the Knicks bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 9:15 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Timberwolves are a 3.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota and New York both have six wins in their last 12 games.