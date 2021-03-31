Who's Playing

New York @ Minnesota

Current Records: New York 24-23; Minnesota 11-36

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves may be playing at home Wednesday, but the experts are forecasting a 3.5-point loss. They will square off against the New York Knicks at 8 p.m. ET at Target Center. The Timberwolves will be seeking to avenge the 103-99 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played February 21st.

Minnesota was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 112-107 to the Brooklyn Nets. Center Karl-Anthony Towns put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 31 points and 12 rebounds in addition to five assists. That makes it three consecutive games in which Towns has had at least 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, New York came up short against the Miami Heat on Monday, falling 98-88. Shooting guard R.J. Barrett wasn't much of a difference maker for the Knicks; Barrett played for 32 minutes but put up just eight points on 4-for-12 shooting.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Allowing an average of 117.13 points per game, Minnesota hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Knicks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New York have won five out of their last nine games against Minnesota.