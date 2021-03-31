Who's Playing
New York @ Minnesota
Current Records: New York 24-23; Minnesota 11-36
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves may be playing at home Wednesday, but the experts are forecasting a 3.5-point loss. They will square off against the New York Knicks at 8 p.m. ET at Target Center. The Timberwolves will be seeking to avenge the 103-99 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played February 21st.
Minnesota was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 112-107 to the Brooklyn Nets. Center Karl-Anthony Towns put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 31 points and 12 rebounds in addition to five assists. That makes it three consecutive games in which Towns has had at least 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, New York came up short against the Miami Heat on Monday, falling 98-88. Shooting guard R.J. Barrett wasn't much of a difference maker for the Knicks; Barrett played for 32 minutes but put up just eight points on 4-for-12 shooting.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Allowing an average of 117.13 points per game, Minnesota hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Knicks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New York have won five out of their last nine games against Minnesota.
- Feb 21, 2021 - New York 103 vs. Minnesota 99
- Mar 10, 2019 - Minnesota 103 vs. New York 92
- Feb 22, 2019 - Minnesota 115 vs. New York 104
- Mar 23, 2018 - Minnesota 108 vs. New York 104
- Jan 12, 2018 - Minnesota 118 vs. New York 108
- Dec 02, 2016 - New York 118 vs. Minnesota 114
- Nov 30, 2016 - New York 106 vs. Minnesota 104
- Feb 20, 2016 - New York 103 vs. Minnesota 95
- Dec 16, 2015 - New York 107 vs. Minnesota 102