Through 1 Quarter

The experts predicted a win for the Minnesota Timberwolves, but it's no sure thing at this point. It's still tight after one quarter, with Minnesota leading 27-25 over the Dallas Mavericks.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns has led the way so far for the Timberwolves, as he has nine points in addition to three boards. Shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. has done his best for Dallas, currently boasting 12 points (48% of their total) along with two rebounds.

Who's Playing

Dallas @ Minnesota

Current Records: Dallas 14-14; Minnesota 14-15

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves will stay at home another game and welcome the Dallas Mavericks at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 19 at Target Center. If the contest is anything like the Timberwolves' 136-121 victory from their previous meeting in May, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Minnesota had enough points to win and then some against the Los Angeles Lakers this past Friday, taking their game 110-92. It was another big night for Minnesota's center Karl-Anthony Towns, who posted a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds along with three blocks.

Meanwhile, Dallas fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Los Angeles last Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 107-104. A silver lining for Dallas was the play of point guard Jalen Brunson, who had 25 points and nine assists.

The Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Minnesota is now 14-15 while the Mavericks sit at 14-14. Minnesota is 8-5 after wins this season, and Dallas is 8-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North

CBS Sports App



Odds

The Timberwolves are a 3.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dallas have won 12 out of their last 20 games against Minnesota.

Injury Report for Minnesota

Taurean Prince: Out (Covid-19)

Anthony Edwards: Out (Covid-19)

Josh Okogie: Out (Covid-19)

Injury Report for Dallas