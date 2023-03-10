Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Minnesota

Current Records: Brooklyn 37-29; Minnesota 34-33

What to Know

This Friday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.61 points per game. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Target Center after having had a few days off. Minnesota is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

The Timberwolves found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 117-94 punch to the gut against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. Minnesota was down 87-68 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Anthony Edwards put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points and seven boards.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 118-113 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Despite the loss, Brooklyn got a solid performance out of point guard Patty Mills, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 23 points and seven rebounds.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.00

Odds

The Timberwolves are a 5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota have won nine out of their last 14 games against Brooklyn.