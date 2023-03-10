Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Minnesota
Current Records: Brooklyn 37-29; Minnesota 34-33
What to Know
This Friday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.61 points per game. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Target Center after having had a few days off. Minnesota is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
The Timberwolves found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 117-94 punch to the gut against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. Minnesota was down 87-68 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Anthony Edwards put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points and seven boards.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 118-113 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Despite the loss, Brooklyn got a solid performance out of point guard Patty Mills, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 23 points and seven rebounds.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.00
Odds
The Timberwolves are a 5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Minnesota have won nine out of their last 14 games against Brooklyn.
- Jan 23, 2022 - Minnesota 136 vs. Brooklyn 125
- Dec 03, 2021 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Minnesota 105
- Apr 13, 2021 - Brooklyn 127 vs. Minnesota 97
- Mar 29, 2021 - Brooklyn 112 vs. Minnesota 107
- Dec 30, 2019 - Minnesota 122 vs. Brooklyn 115
- Oct 23, 2019 - Minnesota 127 vs. Brooklyn 126
- Nov 23, 2018 - Minnesota 112 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Nov 12, 2018 - Minnesota 120 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Jan 27, 2018 - Minnesota 111 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Jan 03, 2018 - Brooklyn 98 vs. Minnesota 97
- Jan 28, 2017 - Minnesota 129 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Nov 08, 2016 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Minnesota 110
- Mar 05, 2016 - Minnesota 132 vs. Brooklyn 118
- Dec 20, 2015 - Minnesota 100 vs. Brooklyn 85