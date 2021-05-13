Who's Playing
Denver @ Minnesota
Current Records: Denver 45-24; Minnesota 22-47
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't won a game against the Denver Nuggets since April 11 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Minnesota and Denver will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at Target Center. The Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.59 points per contest.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Minnesota and the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Minnesota wrapped it up with a 119-100 victory on the road. It was another big night for Minnesota's center Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 28 points and five assists along with eight boards.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 117-112 win. Denver's center Nikola Jokic did his thing and posted a double-double on 30 points and 11 rebounds in addition to six dimes.
The Timberwolves are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped Minnesota to 22-47 and Denver to 45-24. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nuggets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Denver have won 16 out of their last 22 games against Minnesota.
- Jan 05, 2021 - Denver 123 vs. Minnesota 116
- Jan 03, 2021 - Denver 124 vs. Minnesota 109
- Feb 23, 2020 - Denver 128 vs. Minnesota 116
- Jan 20, 2020 - Denver 107 vs. Minnesota 100
- Dec 20, 2019 - Denver 109 vs. Minnesota 100
- Nov 10, 2019 - Denver 100 vs. Minnesota 98
- Apr 10, 2019 - Denver 99 vs. Minnesota 95
- Mar 12, 2019 - Denver 133 vs. Minnesota 107
- Feb 02, 2019 - Denver 107 vs. Minnesota 106
- Nov 21, 2018 - Denver 103 vs. Minnesota 101
- Apr 11, 2018 - Minnesota 112 vs. Denver 106
- Apr 05, 2018 - Denver 100 vs. Minnesota 96
- Dec 27, 2017 - Minnesota 128 vs. Denver 125
- Dec 20, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Denver 104
- Feb 15, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Denver 99
- Jan 22, 2017 - Minnesota 111 vs. Denver 108
- Dec 28, 2016 - Denver 105 vs. Minnesota 103
- Nov 03, 2016 - Denver 102 vs. Minnesota 99
- Jan 06, 2016 - Denver 78 vs. Minnesota 74
- Dec 15, 2015 - Denver 112 vs. Minnesota 100
- Dec 11, 2015 - Denver 111 vs. Minnesota 108
- Oct 30, 2015 - Minnesota 95 vs. Denver 78