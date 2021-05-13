Who's Playing

Denver @ Minnesota

Current Records: Denver 45-24; Minnesota 22-47

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't won a game against the Denver Nuggets since April 11 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Minnesota and Denver will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at Target Center. The Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.59 points per contest.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Minnesota and the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Minnesota wrapped it up with a 119-100 victory on the road. It was another big night for Minnesota's center Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 28 points and five assists along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 117-112 win. Denver's center Nikola Jokic did his thing and posted a double-double on 30 points and 11 rebounds in addition to six dimes.

The Timberwolves are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Minnesota to 22-47 and Denver to 45-24. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nuggets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won 16 out of their last 22 games against Minnesota.