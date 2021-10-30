Who's Playing

Denver @ Minnesota

Current Records: Denver 3-2; Minnesota 3-1

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Denver Nuggets and are hoping to record their first win since April 11 of 2018. Minnesota will take on Denver at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Target Center after having had a few days off. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Timberwolves have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Minnesota didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 113-108 victory. Minnesota relied on the efforts of center Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 25 points and five assists along with three blocks, and point guard D'Angelo Russell, who had 29 points and six assists in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard on Friday was the absolute smackdown Denver laid on the Dallas Mavericks. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Nuggets had established an 87-56 advantage. The top scorer for Denver was small forward Will Barton (17 points).

The Timberwolves are now 3-1 while Denver sits at 3-2. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Minnesota have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.50%, which places them third in the league. But the Nuggets rank first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.40% on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

Series History

Denver have won 17 out of their last 23 games against Minnesota.