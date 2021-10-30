Who's Playing
Denver @ Minnesota
Current Records: Denver 3-2; Minnesota 3-1
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Denver Nuggets and are hoping to record their first win since April 11 of 2018. Minnesota will take on Denver at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Target Center after having had a few days off. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Timberwolves have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
Minnesota didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 113-108 victory. Minnesota relied on the efforts of center Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 25 points and five assists along with three blocks, and point guard D'Angelo Russell, who had 29 points and six assists in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, the sound you heard on Friday was the absolute smackdown Denver laid on the Dallas Mavericks. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Nuggets had established an 87-56 advantage. The top scorer for Denver was small forward Will Barton (17 points).
The Timberwolves are now 3-1 while Denver sits at 3-2. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Minnesota have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.50%, which places them third in the league. But the Nuggets rank first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.40% on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Altitude 2 Sports
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Timberwolves are a 3-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver have won 17 out of their last 23 games against Minnesota.
- May 13, 2021 - Denver 114 vs. Minnesota 103
- Jan 05, 2021 - Denver 123 vs. Minnesota 116
- Jan 03, 2021 - Denver 124 vs. Minnesota 109
- Feb 23, 2020 - Denver 128 vs. Minnesota 116
- Jan 20, 2020 - Denver 107 vs. Minnesota 100
- Dec 20, 2019 - Denver 109 vs. Minnesota 100
- Nov 10, 2019 - Denver 100 vs. Minnesota 98
- Apr 10, 2019 - Denver 99 vs. Minnesota 95
- Mar 12, 2019 - Denver 133 vs. Minnesota 107
- Feb 02, 2019 - Denver 107 vs. Minnesota 106
- Nov 21, 2018 - Denver 103 vs. Minnesota 101
- Apr 11, 2018 - Minnesota 112 vs. Denver 106
- Apr 05, 2018 - Denver 100 vs. Minnesota 96
- Dec 27, 2017 - Minnesota 128 vs. Denver 125
- Dec 20, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Denver 104
- Feb 15, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Denver 99
- Jan 22, 2017 - Minnesota 111 vs. Denver 108
- Dec 28, 2016 - Denver 105 vs. Minnesota 103
- Nov 03, 2016 - Denver 102 vs. Minnesota 99
- Jan 06, 2016 - Denver 78 vs. Minnesota 74
- Dec 15, 2015 - Denver 112 vs. Minnesota 100
- Dec 11, 2015 - Denver 111 vs. Minnesota 108
- Oct 30, 2015 - Minnesota 95 vs. Denver 78