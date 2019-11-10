How to watch Timberwolves vs. Nuggets: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Minnesota (home) vs. Denver (away)

Current Records: Minnesota 5-3; Denver 6-2

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.75 points per game. Minnesota and the Denver Nuggets will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Target Center. Minnesota strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 117.75 points per game.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Timberwolves ultimately got the result they were hoping for last Friday. They secured a 125-119 W over the Golden State Warriors. Among those leading the charge for the Timberwolves was SF Andrew Wiggins, who had 40 points and seven assists in addition to five boards and three blocks.

Denver narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Philadelphia 76ers 100-97. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the the third quarter to overcome an 84-65 deficit.

Their wins bumped Minnesota to 5-3 and Denver to 6-2. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Timberwolves enter the matchup with 117.8 points per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. But the Nuggets rank fourth in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 100.6 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.50

Odds

The Nuggets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 217

Series History

Denver have won ten out of their last 16 games against Minnesota.