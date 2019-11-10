How to watch Timberwolves vs. Nuggets: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Timberwolves vs. Nuggets basketball game
Who's Playing
Minnesota (home) vs. Denver (away)
Current Records: Minnesota 5-3; Denver 6-2
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.75 points per game. Minnesota and the Denver Nuggets will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Target Center. Minnesota strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 117.75 points per game.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Timberwolves ultimately got the result they were hoping for last Friday. They secured a 125-119 W over the Golden State Warriors. Among those leading the charge for the Timberwolves was SF Andrew Wiggins, who had 40 points and seven assists in addition to five boards and three blocks.
Denver narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Philadelphia 76ers 100-97. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the the third quarter to overcome an 84-65 deficit.
Their wins bumped Minnesota to 5-3 and Denver to 6-2. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Timberwolves enter the matchup with 117.8 points per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. But the Nuggets rank fourth in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 100.6 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.50
Odds
The Nuggets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 217
Series History
Denver have won ten out of their last 16 games against Minnesota.
- Apr 10, 2019 - Denver 99 vs. Minnesota 95
- Mar 12, 2019 - Denver 133 vs. Minnesota 107
- Feb 02, 2019 - Denver 107 vs. Minnesota 106
- Nov 21, 2018 - Denver 103 vs. Minnesota 101
- Apr 11, 2018 - Minnesota 112 vs. Denver 106
- Apr 05, 2018 - Denver 100 vs. Minnesota 96
- Dec 27, 2017 - Minnesota 128 vs. Denver 125
- Dec 20, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Denver 104
- Feb 15, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Denver 99
- Jan 22, 2017 - Minnesota 111 vs. Denver 108
- Dec 28, 2016 - Denver 105 vs. Minnesota 103
- Nov 03, 2016 - Denver 102 vs. Minnesota 99
- Jan 06, 2016 - Denver 78 vs. Minnesota 74
- Dec 15, 2015 - Denver 112 vs. Minnesota 100
- Dec 11, 2015 - Denver 111 vs. Minnesota 108
- Oct 30, 2015 - Minnesota 95 vs. Denver 78
