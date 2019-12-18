How to watch Timberwolves vs. Pelicans: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Timberwolves vs. Pelicans basketball game
Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Minnesota
Current Records: New Orleans 6-22; Minnesota 10-15
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.08 points per game in their game on Wednesday. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. ET at Target Center after a few days off. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with seven consecutive losses for Minnesota and 13 for New Orleans.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, the Los Angeles Clippers took down the Timberwolves 124-117 last Friday. C Karl-Anthony Towns put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 39 points and 12 rebounds. Towns has posted a double-double in each of his past three games. Towns' points were the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, New Orleans fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. New Orleans lost to Brooklyn 108-101. SF Brandon Ingram (22 points) and PG Jrue Holiday (21 points) were the top scorers for the Pelicans.
The Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors in their past seven games, so buyers beware.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Timberwolves are stumbling into the contest with the fourth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 118.1 on average. The Pelicans have had an even harder time: they are second worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 119.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.75
Odds
The Timberwolves are a solid 7-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Timberwolves slightly, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 232
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Minnesota have won eight out of their last 15 games against New Orleans.
- Feb 08, 2019 - New Orleans 122 vs. Minnesota 117
- Jan 12, 2019 - Minnesota 110 vs. New Orleans 106
- Dec 31, 2018 - New Orleans 123 vs. Minnesota 114
- Nov 14, 2018 - Minnesota 107 vs. New Orleans 100
- Feb 03, 2018 - Minnesota 118 vs. New Orleans 107
- Jan 06, 2018 - Minnesota 116 vs. New Orleans 98
- Nov 29, 2017 - Minnesota 120 vs. New Orleans 102
- Nov 01, 2017 - Minnesota 104 vs. New Orleans 98
- Mar 19, 2017 - New Orleans 123 vs. Minnesota 109
- Feb 10, 2017 - New Orleans 122 vs. Minnesota 106
- Nov 23, 2016 - New Orleans 117 vs. Minnesota 96
- Apr 13, 2016 - Minnesota 144 vs. New Orleans 109
- Feb 27, 2016 - Minnesota 112 vs. New Orleans 110
- Feb 08, 2016 - New Orleans 116 vs. Minnesota 102
- Jan 19, 2016 - New Orleans 114 vs. Minnesota 99
