How to watch Timberwolves vs. Spurs: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Minnesota (home) vs. San Antonio (away)

Current Records: Minnesota 6-4; San Antonio 5-5

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.4 points per matchup. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Target Center. Despite their defensive woes, Minnesota struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 116 points per game.

The Timberwolves didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Detroit Pistons on Monday, but they still walked away with a 120-114 win. No one put up better numbers for Minnesota than SF Andrew Wiggins, who really brought his A game. He had 33 points and five assists in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for San Antonio as they fell 113-109 to the Memphis Grizzlies. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for San Antonio to swallow was that they had been favored by 10.5 points coming into the contest.

Minnesota's victory lifted them to 6-4 while San Antonio's loss dropped them down to 5-5. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Minnesota has only been able to knock down 43.50% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for the Timberwolves, the Spurs rank second in the league when it comes to rebounds per game, with 48.9 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.60

Odds

The Timberwolves are a slight 2-point favorite against the Spurs.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 228

Series History

San Antonio have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Minnesota.