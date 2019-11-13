How to watch Timberwolves vs. Spurs: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Timberwolves vs. Spurs basketball game
Who's Playing
Minnesota (home) vs. San Antonio (away)
Current Records: Minnesota 6-4; San Antonio 5-5
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.4 points per matchup. They will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Target Center. Despite their defensive woes, Minnesota struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 116 points per game.
The Timberwolves didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Detroit Pistons on Monday, but they still walked away with a 120-114 win. No one put up better numbers for Minnesota than SF Andrew Wiggins, who really brought his A game. He had 33 points and five assists in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for San Antonio as they fell 113-109 to the Memphis Grizzlies. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for San Antonio to swallow was that they had been favored by 10.5 points coming into the contest.
Minnesota's victory lifted them to 6-4 while San Antonio's loss dropped them down to 5-5. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Minnesota has only been able to knock down 43.50% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for the Timberwolves, the Spurs rank second in the league when it comes to rebounds per game, with 48.9 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.60
Odds
The Timberwolves are a slight 2-point favorite against the Spurs.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 228
Series History
San Antonio have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Minnesota.
- Jan 18, 2019 - San Antonio 116 vs. Minnesota 113
- Dec 21, 2018 - San Antonio 124 vs. Minnesota 98
- Nov 28, 2018 - Minnesota 128 vs. San Antonio 89
- Oct 17, 2018 - San Antonio 112 vs. Minnesota 108
- Mar 17, 2018 - San Antonio 117 vs. Minnesota 101
- Nov 15, 2017 - Minnesota 98 vs. San Antonio 86
- Oct 18, 2017 - San Antonio 107 vs. Minnesota 99
- Mar 21, 2017 - San Antonio 100 vs. Minnesota 93
- Mar 04, 2017 - San Antonio 97 vs. Minnesota 90
- Jan 17, 2017 - San Antonio 122 vs. Minnesota 114
- Dec 06, 2016 - San Antonio 105 vs. Minnesota 91
- Mar 08, 2016 - San Antonio 116 vs. Minnesota 91
- Dec 28, 2015 - San Antonio 101 vs. Minnesota 95
- Dec 23, 2015 - San Antonio 108 vs. Minnesota 83
