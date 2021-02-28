Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Minnesota
Current Records: Phoenix 21-11; Minnesota 7-27
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.44 points per game before their contest Sunday. They are getting right back to it as they host the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at Target Center. Phoenix should still be riding high after a victory, while the Timberwolves will be looking to right the ship.
The matchup between Minnesota and the Washington Wizards this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Minnesota falling 128-112. Center Karl-Anthony Towns (23 points) and shooting guard Anthony Edwards (21 points) were the top scorers for Minnesota.
Meanwhile, Phoenix was able to grind out a solid win over the Chicago Bulls this past Friday, winning 106-97. The Suns relied on the efforts of point guard Chris Paul, who dropped a double-double on 15 dimes and 14 points along with six boards, and center Deandre Ayton, who had 22 points in addition to seven rebounds and three blocks.
The Timberwolves are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past seven games, so buyers beware.
Minnesota ended up a good deal behind Phoenix when they played when the two teams previously met in December of 2019, losing 125-109. Maybe Minnesota will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
Odds
The Suns are a big 10-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -114
Series History
Minnesota have won nine out of their last 16 games against Phoenix.
