Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Minnesota

Current Records: Phoenix 7-3; Minnesota 5-6

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Phoenix Suns and are hoping to record their first win since March 18 of last year. They will face off against one another at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Target Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

The Timberwolves received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 120-107 to the New York Knicks. Minnesota was down 103-80 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Minnesota's loss came about despite a quality game from power forward Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 13 boards in addition to seven dimes.

Meanwhile, Phoenix lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on the road by a decisive 100-88 margin. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 28 points and five assists along with seven rebounds.

Minnesota is now 5-6 while Phoenix sits at 7-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Minnesota have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.20%, which places them fourth in the league. As for the Suns, they come into the matchup boasting the second fewest points allowed per game in the league at 103.5.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.19

Odds

The Suns are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Phoenix have won 13 out of their last 23 games against Minnesota.