Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Minnesota
Current Records: Phoenix 7-3; Minnesota 5-6
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Phoenix Suns and are hoping to record their first win since March 18 of last year. They will face off against one another at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Target Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
The Timberwolves received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 120-107 to the New York Knicks. Minnesota was down 103-80 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Minnesota's loss came about despite a quality game from power forward Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 13 boards in addition to seven dimes.
Meanwhile, Phoenix lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on the road by a decisive 100-88 margin. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 28 points and five assists along with seven rebounds.
Minnesota is now 5-6 while Phoenix sits at 7-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Minnesota have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.20%, which places them fourth in the league. As for the Suns, they come into the matchup boasting the second fewest points allowed per game in the league at 103.5.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Bally Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.19
Odds
The Suns are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -108
Series History
Phoenix have won 13 out of their last 23 games against Minnesota.
- Nov 01, 2022 - Phoenix 116 vs. Minnesota 107
- Mar 23, 2022 - Phoenix 125 vs. Minnesota 116
- Jan 28, 2022 - Phoenix 134 vs. Minnesota 124
- Nov 15, 2021 - Phoenix 99 vs. Minnesota 96
- Mar 19, 2021 - Phoenix 113 vs. Minnesota 101
- Mar 18, 2021 - Minnesota 123 vs. Phoenix 119
- Feb 28, 2021 - Phoenix 118 vs. Minnesota 99
- Dec 09, 2019 - Phoenix 125 vs. Minnesota 109
- Nov 23, 2019 - Phoenix 100 vs. Minnesota 98
- Jan 22, 2019 - Minnesota 118 vs. Phoenix 91
- Jan 20, 2019 - Minnesota 116 vs. Phoenix 114
- Dec 15, 2018 - Phoenix 107 vs. Minnesota 99
- Dec 23, 2017 - Minnesota 115 vs. Phoenix 106
- Dec 16, 2017 - Phoenix 108 vs. Minnesota 106
- Nov 26, 2017 - Minnesota 119 vs. Phoenix 108
- Nov 11, 2017 - Phoenix 118 vs. Minnesota 110
- Jan 24, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Phoenix 111
- Dec 19, 2016 - Minnesota 115 vs. Phoenix 108
- Nov 25, 2016 - Minnesota 98 vs. Phoenix 85
- Mar 28, 2016 - Minnesota 121 vs. Phoenix 116
- Mar 14, 2016 - Phoenix 107 vs. Minnesota 104
- Jan 17, 2016 - Minnesota 117 vs. Phoenix 87
- Dec 13, 2015 - Phoenix 108 vs. Minnesota 101