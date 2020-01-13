How to watch Timberwolves vs. Thunder: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Minnesota

Current Records: Oklahoma City 22-17; Minnesota 15-23

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Oklahoma City and the Minnesota Timberwolves will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Target Center. If the matchup is anything like Oklahoma City's 139-127 victory from their previous meeting December, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The point spread favored the Thunder on Saturday, but luck did not. The game between the Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers was not particularly close, with Oklahoma City falling 125-110. The losing side was boosted by SG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 24 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Minnesota was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday, and, well, they did. Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 36 turnovers -- the Houston Rockets prevailed over Minnesota 139-109. A silver lining for Minnesota was the play of SG Josh Okogie, who had 16 points and five assists in addition to five boards.

The losses put the Thunder at 22-17 and the Timberwolves at 15-23. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Thunder come into the contest boasting the third fewest steals given up per game in the league at 6.8. But the Timberwolves enter the contest with 8.71 steals per game on average, good for third best in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

Odds

The Thunder are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Oklahoma City have won nine out of their last 17 games against Minnesota.