How to watch Timberwolves vs. Thunder: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Minnesota
Current Records: Oklahoma City 22-17; Minnesota 15-23
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Oklahoma City and the Minnesota Timberwolves will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Target Center. If the matchup is anything like Oklahoma City's 139-127 victory from their previous meeting December, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The point spread favored the Thunder on Saturday, but luck did not. The game between the Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers was not particularly close, with Oklahoma City falling 125-110. The losing side was boosted by SG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 24 points along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Minnesota was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday, and, well, they did. Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 36 turnovers -- the Houston Rockets prevailed over Minnesota 139-109. A silver lining for Minnesota was the play of SG Josh Okogie, who had 16 points and five assists in addition to five boards.
The losses put the Thunder at 22-17 and the Timberwolves at 15-23. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Thunder come into the contest boasting the third fewest steals given up per game in the league at 6.8. But the Timberwolves enter the contest with 8.71 steals per game on average, good for third best in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.90
Odds
The Thunder are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: 218
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won nine out of their last 17 games against Minnesota.
- Dec 06, 2019 - Oklahoma City 139 vs. Minnesota 127
- Apr 07, 2019 - Oklahoma City 132 vs. Minnesota 126
- Mar 05, 2019 - Minnesota 131 vs. Oklahoma City 120
- Jan 08, 2019 - Minnesota 119 vs. Oklahoma City 117
- Dec 23, 2018 - Minnesota 114 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Jan 10, 2018 - Minnesota 104 vs. Oklahoma City 88
- Dec 01, 2017 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Minnesota 107
- Oct 27, 2017 - Minnesota 119 vs. Oklahoma City 116
- Oct 22, 2017 - Minnesota 115 vs. Oklahoma City 113
- Apr 11, 2017 - Oklahoma City 100 vs. Minnesota 98
- Jan 13, 2017 - Minnesota 96 vs. Oklahoma City 86
- Dec 25, 2016 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Minnesota 100
- Nov 05, 2016 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Minnesota 92
- Mar 11, 2016 - Minnesota 99 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- Jan 27, 2016 - Oklahoma City 126 vs. Minnesota 123
- Jan 15, 2016 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Minnesota 93
- Jan 12, 2016 - Oklahoma City 101 vs. Minnesota 96
