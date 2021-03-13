Who's Playing

Portland @ Minnesota

Current Records: Portland 21-15; Minnesota 8-29

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. The Trail Blazers and the Minnesota Timberwolves will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Target Center. Portland needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.25 points per contest.

It was all tied up 60-60 at halftime, but Portland was not quite the Phoenix Suns' equal in the second half when they met on Thursday. Portland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 127-121 to Phoenix. The losing side was boosted by point guard Damian Lillard, who shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Minnesota took their game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday by a conclusive 135-105 score. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Timberwolves had established a 105-82 advantage. They can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Jaylen Nowell, who shot 6-for-7 from downtown and finished with 28 points, six dimes and five boards.

The Trail Blazers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 12-6 ATS in away games but only 19-17 all in all.

Minnesota's victory lifted them to 8-29 while Portland's defeat dropped them down to 21-15. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Portland have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Minnesota.