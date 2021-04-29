Who's Playing

Golden State @ Minnesota

Current Records: Golden State 31-31; Minnesota 19-44

What to Know

This Thursday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.52 points per contest. They will square off against the Golden State Warriors at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Target Center. Minnesota is out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.

The Timberwolves were able to grind out a solid victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, winning 114-107. Minnesota's success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 31 points and five assists along with seven boards, and power forward Juancho Hernangomez, who had 22 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Golden State has to be hurting after a devastating 133-103 loss at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. Golden State was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 62-29. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from point guard Stephen Curry, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points, and shooting guard Mychal Mulder, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 26 points and five rebounds.

Minnesota is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Minnesota's win lifted them to 19-44 while Golden State's defeat dropped them down to 31-31. We'll see if the Timberwolves can repeat their recent success or if the Warriors bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warriors are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -114

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Minnesota.