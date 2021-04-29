Who's Playing
Golden State @ Minnesota
Current Records: Golden State 31-31; Minnesota 19-44
What to Know
This Thursday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.52 points per contest. They will square off against the Golden State Warriors at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Target Center. Minnesota is out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.
The Timberwolves were able to grind out a solid victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, winning 114-107. Minnesota's success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 31 points and five assists along with seven boards, and power forward Juancho Hernangomez, who had 22 points in addition to seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, Golden State has to be hurting after a devastating 133-103 loss at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. Golden State was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 62-29. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from point guard Stephen Curry, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points, and shooting guard Mychal Mulder, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 26 points and five rebounds.
Minnesota is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Minnesota's win lifted them to 19-44 while Golden State's defeat dropped them down to 31-31. We'll see if the Timberwolves can repeat their recent success or if the Warriors bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Warriors are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -114
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Minnesota.
- Jan 27, 2021 - Golden State 123 vs. Minnesota 111
- Jan 25, 2021 - Golden State 130 vs. Minnesota 108
- Jan 02, 2020 - Minnesota 99 vs. Golden State 84
- Dec 23, 2019 - Golden State 113 vs. Minnesota 104
- Nov 08, 2019 - Minnesota 125 vs. Golden State 119
- Mar 29, 2019 - Minnesota 131 vs. Golden State 130
- Mar 19, 2019 - Golden State 117 vs. Minnesota 107
- Dec 10, 2018 - Golden State 116 vs. Minnesota 108
- Nov 02, 2018 - Golden State 116 vs. Minnesota 99
- Mar 11, 2018 - Minnesota 109 vs. Golden State 103
- Jan 25, 2018 - Golden State 126 vs. Minnesota 113
- Nov 08, 2017 - Golden State 125 vs. Minnesota 101
- Apr 04, 2017 - Golden State 121 vs. Minnesota 107
- Mar 10, 2017 - Minnesota 103 vs. Golden State 102
- Dec 11, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. Minnesota 108
- Nov 26, 2016 - Golden State 115 vs. Minnesota 102
- Apr 05, 2016 - Minnesota 124 vs. Golden State 117
- Mar 21, 2016 - Golden State 109 vs. Minnesota 104
- Nov 12, 2015 - Golden State 129 vs. Minnesota 116