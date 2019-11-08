How to watch Timberwolves vs. Warriors: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Minnesota (home) vs. Golden State (away)

Current Records: Minnesota 4-3; Golden State 2-6

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.5 points per matchup. They are on the road again on Friday and play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET at Target Center. If the game is anything like Minnesota's 131-130 victory from the last time they met March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The contest between Golden State and the Houston Rockets on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Golden State falling 129-112, it was darn close. SG Jordan Poole had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only eight points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the contest between Minnesota and the Memphis Grizzlies was on the verge of becoming a blowout, with Minnesota falling 137-121. A silver lining for the Timberwolves was the play of SF Andrew Wiggins, who had 30 points and six assists.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Golden State has allowed their opponents to shoot 49% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The Timberwolves have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.10% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The Timberwolves are a big 12-point favorite against the Warriors.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Golden State have won ten out of their last 14 games against Minnesota.