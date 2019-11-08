How to watch Timberwolves vs. Warriors: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Timberwolves vs. Warriors basketball game
Who's Playing
Minnesota (home) vs. Golden State (away)
Current Records: Minnesota 4-3; Golden State 2-6
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.5 points per matchup. They are on the road again on Friday and play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET at Target Center. If the game is anything like Minnesota's 131-130 victory from the last time they met March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The contest between Golden State and the Houston Rockets on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Golden State falling 129-112, it was darn close. SG Jordan Poole had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only eight points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the contest between Minnesota and the Memphis Grizzlies was on the verge of becoming a blowout, with Minnesota falling 137-121. A silver lining for the Timberwolves was the play of SF Andrew Wiggins, who had 30 points and six assists.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Golden State has allowed their opponents to shoot 49% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The Timberwolves have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.10% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.00
Odds
The Timberwolves are a big 12-point favorite against the Warriors.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Golden State have won ten out of their last 14 games against Minnesota.
- Mar 29, 2019 - Minnesota 131 vs. Golden State 130
- Mar 19, 2019 - Golden State 117 vs. Minnesota 107
- Dec 10, 2018 - Golden State 116 vs. Minnesota 108
- Nov 02, 2018 - Golden State 116 vs. Minnesota 99
- Mar 11, 2018 - Minnesota 109 vs. Golden State 103
- Jan 25, 2018 - Golden State 126 vs. Minnesota 113
- Nov 08, 2017 - Golden State 125 vs. Minnesota 101
- Apr 04, 2017 - Golden State 121 vs. Minnesota 107
- Mar 10, 2017 - Minnesota 103 vs. Golden State 102
- Dec 11, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. Minnesota 108
- Nov 26, 2016 - Golden State 115 vs. Minnesota 102
- Apr 05, 2016 - Minnesota 124 vs. Golden State 117
- Mar 21, 2016 - Golden State 109 vs. Minnesota 104
- Nov 12, 2015 - Golden State 129 vs. Minnesota 116
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Celtics are looking like a contender
This Boston offense is crammed with unselfish playmakers who can create their own shot
-
Stotts on Kawhi: 'He looked well-rested'
Portland coach Terry Stotts commented on the Clippers' decision to rest Kawhi Leonard during...
-
Hornets play tribute video for Kemba
Charlotte fans gave Walker an emotional welcome in his first game back in his first NBA home
-
Clippers vs. Blazers odds, simulations
The SportsLine Projection Model simulated Clippers vs. Blazers on Thursday 10,000 times.
-
Zion provides update on injury rehab
Williamson, out after having knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus, still doesn't have a timetable...
-
NBA fines Clippers for Doc's statement
The league didn't punish L.A. for load managing Leonard at first, but are now fining the team...
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans