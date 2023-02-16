Who's Playing

Washington @ Minnesota

Current Records: Washington 27-30; Minnesota 31-29

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't won a game against the Washington Wizards since Nov. 2 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Timberwolves will take on Washington at 8 p.m. ET at Target Center after having had a few days off. Minnesota is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.8 points per matchup.

It was a close one, but on Monday Minnesota sidestepped the Dallas Mavericks for a 124-121 win. Minnesota got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was shooting guard Anthony Edwards out in front picking up 32 points in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Washington on Tuesday. Everything went their way against the Portland Trail Blazers as they made off with a 126-101 win. The oddsmakers were on the Wizards' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. They can attribute much of their success to power forward Kyle Kuzma, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and nine rebounds, and center Kristaps Porzingis, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 12 boards along with five dimes.

Their wins bumped the Timberwolves to 31-29 and Washington to 27-30. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.00

Odds

The Timberwolves are a 3-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Washington have won ten out of their last 15 games against Minnesota.