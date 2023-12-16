3rd Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Hawks after losing five in a row. Sitting on a score of 87-78, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

The Hawks came into the match with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Atlanta 9-14, Toronto 10-14

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.41

What to Know

The Raptors and the Hawks are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2021, but not for long. The Toronto Raptors will be home for the holidays to greet the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Wednesday, Toronto was able to grind out a solid victory over Atlanta, taking the game 135-128. The Raptors were down 50-38 with 9:21 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy seven-point win.

The Raptors' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Pascal Siakam led the charge by scoring 33 points along with seven assists and seven rebounds. Another player making a difference was Scottie Barnes, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and ten rebounds.

Toronto's win bumped their record up to 10-14. As for Atlanta, they are on a five-game losing streak that has dropped them down to 9-14.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Raptors haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Hawks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.2 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, the Raptors are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep Toronto's opponent in mind: they have a solid 7-3 record against the spread vs Atlanta over their last ten matchups.

Odds

Toronto is a slight 2-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 2.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 242.5 points.

Series History

Toronto and Atlanta both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.

Dec 13, 2023 - Toronto 135 vs. Atlanta 128

Jan 14, 2023 - Atlanta 114 vs. Toronto 103

Nov 19, 2022 - Atlanta 124 vs. Toronto 122

Oct 31, 2022 - Toronto 139 vs. Atlanta 109

Apr 05, 2022 - Toronto 118 vs. Atlanta 108

Feb 26, 2022 - Atlanta 127 vs. Toronto 100

Feb 04, 2022 - Toronto 125 vs. Atlanta 114

Jan 31, 2022 - Toronto 106 vs. Atlanta 100

Apr 13, 2021 - Atlanta 108 vs. Toronto 103

Mar 11, 2021 - Atlanta 121 vs. Toronto 120

Injury Report for the Raptors

Christian Koloko: out (Illness)

Injury Report for the Hawks