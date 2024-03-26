3rd Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Raptors after losing ten in a row. Sitting on a score of 69-68, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play. This match is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 28 points.

If the Raptors keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 24-48 in no time. On the other hand, the Nets will have to make due with a 26-46 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Brooklyn 26-45, Toronto 23-48

How To Watch

When: Monday, March 25, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.55

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets will head out on the road to face off against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Scotiabank Arena. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with six consecutive losses for the Nets and ten for the Raptors.

The defenses reigned supreme when the Nets and the Knicks played on Saturday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 204.5-point over/under. Brooklyn fell 105-93 to the Knicks. The Nets have not had much luck with the Knicks recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

While the Raptors couldn't quite beat the Wizards on Saturday, the three-point margin was a huge improvement compared to the 20-point defeat they were dealt on Friday. Toronto fell just short of the Wizards by a score of 112-109. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss the Raptors have suffered against the Wizards since May 6, 2021.

The losing side was boosted by Gary Trent Jr., who scored 31 points along with three steals. Less helpful for the Raptors was Ochai Agbaji's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Brooklyn dropped their record down to 26-45 with that loss, which was their fifth straight on the road. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 104.4 points per game. As for Toronto, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 12 of their last 13 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 23-48 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Nets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Raptors struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.2 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, the Nets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Brooklyn is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 217 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.