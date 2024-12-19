Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Brooklyn 10-16, Toronto 7-20

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: Sportsnet Toronto

Sportsnet Toronto Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $30.40

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Brooklyn Nets in a holiday battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at at Scotiabank Arena. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with five consecutive losses for the Raptors and three for the Nets.

Last Monday, the Raptors were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 122-121 to the Bulls.

The losing side was boosted by RJ Barrett, who almost dropped a double-double on 32 points and nine assists. He had some trouble finding his footing against the Heat on Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the Nets were expected to have a tough go of it on Monday, and, well, they did. They suffered a grim 130-101 defeat to the Cavaliers. Brooklyn was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 72-40.

Toronto's loss dropped their record down to 7-20. As for Brooklyn, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-16.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: The Raptors have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46 rebounds per game (they're ranked fifth in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Nets, though, as they've been averaging only 38. Given the Raptors' sizable advantage in that area, the Nets will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, the Raptors are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Odds

Toronto is a 4-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 218.5 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.