3rd Quarter Report

The Raptors already have more points against the Nets than they managed in total against the Celtics last Tuesday. It's still anybody's game after three quarters, but the Raptors are currently ahead of the Nets 94-91.

The Raptors entered the matchup with 11 straight losses and they're well on their way to making it 12. Can they turn things around, or will the Nets hand them another defeat? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Brooklyn 12-20, Toronto 7-26

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $38.33

What to Know

The Nets are 8-2 against the Raptors since March of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Brooklyn Nets will challenge the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. Despite being away, the Nets are looking at a one-point advantage in the spread.

Last Sunday, the Nets lost 102-101 to the Magic on a last-minute shot From Cole Anthony. Brooklyn was up 71-50 in the third but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Meanwhile, the Raptors' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their 11th straight loss. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 125-71 bruising that the Celtics dished out on Tuesday. The game marked Toronto's lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Raptors struggled to work together and finished the game with only 18 assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Brooklyn has not been sharp recently as the team has lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-20 record this season. As for Toronto, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-26.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's match: The Nets have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 14.7 threes per game. It's a different story for the Raptors, though, as they've been averaging only 11.4. Given the Nets' sizable advantage in that area, the Raptors will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Nets were able to grind out a solid win over the Raptors when the teams last played two weeks ago, winning 101-94. Do the Nets have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Raptors turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Brooklyn is a slight 1-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Raptors as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 220.5 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.