Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Charlotte 15-45, Toronto 22-38

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.41

What to Know

The Hornets are 2-8 against the Raptors since January of 2022 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Charlotte Hornets will head out on the road to take on the Toronto Raptors at 6:00 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The Hornets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They fell 121-114 to Philadelphia. The Hornets have struggled against the 76ers recently, as their match on Friday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Miles Bridges, who shot 5-for-7 from deep and dropped a double-double on 27 points and 11 rebounds. He didn't help the Hornets' cause all that much against the Bucks on Thursday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 14.2% worse than the opposition, a fact the Raptors found out the hard way on Friday. The match between them and Golden State wasn't a total blowout, but with Toronto falling 120-105 at home it was darn close to turning into one. The Raptors have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Charlotte has traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-45 record this season. As for Toronto, their defeat dropped their record down to 22-38.

The Hornets are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 22nd straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 10-11 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Hornets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Raptors struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Toronto is a solid 7-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.