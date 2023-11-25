3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Raptors and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Bulls 93-77.

The Raptors came into the match with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Chicago 5-11, Toronto 7-8

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $106.00

What to Know

The Raptors have been on the road for two straight, but on Friday they'll finally head home. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Raptors will stroll into this one as the favorite.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Raptors and the Pacers didn't disappoint and broke past the 242 point over/under on Wednesday. Toronto dodged a bullet and finished off Indiana 132-131. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 6:39 mark of the first quarter, when they were facing a 23-10 deficit.

The Raptors can attribute much of their success to Pascal Siakam, who dropped a double-double on 36 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Chicago couldn't handle Oklahoma City on Wednesday and fell 116-102. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Bulls in their matchups with the Thunder: they've now lost four in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was DeMar DeRozan, who scored 25 points along with 6 assists.

Toronto's victory bumped their record up to 7-8. As for Chicago, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-11 record this season.

Friday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: The Raptors have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for the Bulls , though, as they've been averaging only 41.2 per game. Given the Raptors' sizeable advantage in that area, the Bulls will need to find a way to close that gap. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

The Raptors and the Bulls were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in October, but the Raptors came up empty-handed after a 104-103 defeat. Will the Raptors have more luck at home instead of on the road? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

Odds

Toronto is a 5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 218 points.

Series History

Chicago has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.

Oct 27, 2023 - Chicago 104 vs. Toronto 103

Apr 12, 2023 - Chicago 109 vs. Toronto 105

Feb 28, 2023 - Toronto 104 vs. Chicago 98

Nov 07, 2022 - Chicago 111 vs. Toronto 97

Nov 06, 2022 - Toronto 113 vs. Chicago 104

Mar 21, 2022 - Chicago 113 vs. Toronto 99

Feb 03, 2022 - Toronto 127 vs. Chicago 120

Jan 26, 2022 - Chicago 111 vs. Toronto 105

Oct 25, 2021 - Chicago 111 vs. Toronto 108

May 13, 2021 - Chicago 114 vs. Toronto 102

Injury Report for the Raptors

Markquis Nowell: Game-Time Decision (Ribs)

Javon Freeman-Liberty: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Christian Koloko: Out (Illness)

Injury Report for the Bulls