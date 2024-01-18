Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Chicago 19-23, Toronto 16-25

How To Watch

What to Know

The Raptors will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 18th at Scotiabank Arena. The Bulls took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Raptors, who come in off a win.

The Raptors' four-game losing streak finally came to an end on Wednesday. They blew past Miami 121-97. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 78-43.

The Raptors' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Gary Trent Jr., who went 8 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points and 0 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Trent Jr. has scored all season. Another player making a difference was RJ Barrett, who scored 26 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make 11 fewer threes than your opponent, a fact the Bulls found out the hard way on Monday. They received a tough blow as they fell 109-91 to Cleveland. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points the Bulls have scored all season.

Toronto's victory bumped their record up to 16-25. As for Chicago, their loss dropped their record down to 19-23.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Raptors just can't miss this season, having made 48.3% of their shots per game. It's a different story for the Bulls, though, as they've only made 45.9% of their shots per game this season. Given the Raptors' sizeable advantage in that area, the Bulls will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Raptors were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bulls in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, winning 121-108. Do the Raptors have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Bulls turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Chicago is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 227.5 points.

Series History

Chicago has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.