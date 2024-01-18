Who's Playing
Chicago Bulls @ Toronto Raptors
Current Records: Chicago 19-23, Toronto 16-25
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: TNT
- Ticket Cost: $36.31
What to Know
The Raptors will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 18th at Scotiabank Arena. The Bulls took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Raptors, who come in off a win.
The Raptors' four-game losing streak finally came to an end on Wednesday. They blew past Miami 121-97. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 78-43.
The Raptors' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Gary Trent Jr., who went 8 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points and 0 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Trent Jr. has scored all season. Another player making a difference was RJ Barrett, who scored 26 points along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make 11 fewer threes than your opponent, a fact the Bulls found out the hard way on Monday. They received a tough blow as they fell 109-91 to Cleveland. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points the Bulls have scored all season.
Toronto's victory bumped their record up to 16-25. As for Chicago, their loss dropped their record down to 19-23.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Raptors just can't miss this season, having made 48.3% of their shots per game. It's a different story for the Bulls, though, as they've only made 45.9% of their shots per game this season. Given the Raptors' sizeable advantage in that area, the Bulls will need to find a way to close that gap.
The Raptors were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bulls in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, winning 121-108. Do the Raptors have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Bulls turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Chicago is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 2-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 227.5 points.
Series History
Chicago has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.
- Nov 24, 2023 - Toronto 121 vs. Chicago 108
- Oct 27, 2023 - Chicago 104 vs. Toronto 103
- Apr 12, 2023 - Chicago 109 vs. Toronto 105
- Feb 28, 2023 - Toronto 104 vs. Chicago 98
- Nov 07, 2022 - Chicago 111 vs. Toronto 97
- Nov 06, 2022 - Toronto 113 vs. Chicago 104
- Mar 21, 2022 - Chicago 113 vs. Toronto 99
- Feb 03, 2022 - Toronto 127 vs. Chicago 120
- Jan 26, 2022 - Chicago 111 vs. Toronto 105
- Oct 25, 2021 - Chicago 111 vs. Toronto 108