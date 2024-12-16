Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Chicago 11-15, Toronto 7-19

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 16, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, December 16, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.56

What to Know

Raptors fans going to Monday's game might be disappointed given the experts' predictions. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Scotiabank Arena after having had a few days off. The Raptors are limping into the match on a four-game losing streak.

Last Thursday, the Raptors came up short against the Heat and fell 114-104. The loss hurts even more since Toronto was up 41-25 with 8:38 left in the second.

Even though they lost, the Raptors were working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Heat only posted 21.

Meanwhile, the Bulls strolled past the Hornets with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 109-95.

Toronto's defeat dropped their record down to 7-19. As for Chicago, their victory bumped their record up to 11-15.

While only the Bulls took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be Toronto's 21st straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 13-7 against the spread).

The Raptors were able to grind out a solid win over the Bulls in their previous matchup back in January, winning 118-107. Will the Raptors repeat their success, or do the Bulls have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Chicago is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Raptors as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 239.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto and Chicago both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.