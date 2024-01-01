Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Cleveland 18-14, Toronto 12-20

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Follow:

What to Know

The Cavaliers and the Raptors are an even 5-5 against one another since April of 2021, but not for long. The Cleveland Cavaliers will head out on the road to face off against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Scotiabank Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.4% worse than the opposition, a fact the Cavaliers found out the hard way on Friday. They fell 119-111 to Milwaukee. The loss hurts even more since the Cavaliers were up 48-33 with 7:42 left in the second.

Despite the defeat, the Cavaliers had strong showings from Jarrett Allen, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 12 rebounds, and Donovan Mitchell, who scored 34 points along with nine assists and six rebounds. That's the first time this season that Allen scored 30 or more points. Less helpful for the Cavaliers was Caris LeVert's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Raptors last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Detroit by a score of 129-127. That's two games in a row now that the Raptors have lost by exactly two points.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Dennis Schroder, who scored 30 points along with nine assists. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. The team also got some help courtesy of Pascal Siakam, who scored 35 points along with five rebounds.

Cleveland's defeat dropped their record down to 18-14. As for Toronto, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-20 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Cavaliers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Raptors struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Cavaliers are hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Odds

Toronto is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is set at 226.5 points.

Series History

Toronto and Cleveland both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.