Who's Playing
Dallas Mavericks @ Toronto Raptors
Current Records: Dallas 15-8, Toronto 7-16
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: The Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $45.00
What to Know
The Raptors will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Thursday.
The Raptors are headed into the match having just suffered their biggest loss since April 3rd on Thursday. They took a serious blow against the Thunder, falling 129-92. Toronto was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 67-42.
Meanwhile, the Mavericks came tearing into Thursday's contest with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9.6 points) and they left with even more momentum. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Washington 137-101. With that victory, Dallas brought their scoring average up to 118.9 points per game.
Toronto's defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-16. As for Dallas, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 15-8 record this season.
The Raptors came up short against the Mavericks in their previous meeting back in February, falling 136-125. Can the Raptors avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Dallas is a big 9-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 8.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 234.5 points.
Series History
Dallas has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.
- Feb 28, 2024 - Dallas 136 vs. Toronto 125
- Nov 08, 2023 - Toronto 127 vs. Dallas 116
- Nov 26, 2022 - Toronto 105 vs. Dallas 100
- Nov 04, 2022 - Dallas 111 vs. Toronto 110
- Jan 19, 2022 - Dallas 102 vs. Toronto 98
- Oct 23, 2021 - Dallas 103 vs. Toronto 95
- May 14, 2021 - Dallas 114 vs. Toronto 110
- Jan 18, 2021 - Toronto 116 vs. Dallas 93
- Dec 22, 2019 - Toronto 110 vs. Dallas 107
- Nov 16, 2019 - Dallas 110 vs. Toronto 102