Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Denver 18-10, Toronto 11-15

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $55.62

What to Know

The Nuggets have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

You can't lose the match if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Nuggets' strategy against the Mavericks on Monday. Denver blew past Dallas 130-104. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, as the Nuggets did.

Aaron Gordon was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 21 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the stars were shining brightly for Toronto in a 114-99 victory over Charlotte on Monday. The win was just what the Raptors needed coming off of a 125-104 defeat in their prior matchup.

The Raptors' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Pascal Siakam, who scored 27 points along with eight assists and eight rebounds. Scottie Barnes was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 22 points and 17 rebounds.

Denver has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 18-10 record this season. As for Toronto, their victory bumped their record up to 11-15.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Nuggets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.5 turnovers per game (they're ranked second in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Raptors struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Nuggets ended up a good deal behind the Raptors in their previous matchup back in March, losing 125-110. Thankfully for the Nuggets, Fred VanVleet (who went 8 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 36 points and 7 assists) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Denver is a 4.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 229 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.