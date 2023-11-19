Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Detroit 2-11, Toronto 5-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $35.00

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons will head out on the road to face off against the Toronto Raptors at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena. The Pistons have now lost ten straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since October 28.

The Pistons traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They fell 108-100 to Cleveland on Friday. The Pistons have not had much luck with the Cavaliers recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Even though they lost, the Pistons were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds (they're ranked fourth in offensive rebounds per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Cavaliers only pulled down seven.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought match, but Toronto had to settle for a 108-105 loss against Boston on Friday. The Raptors have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losses dropped Detroit to 2-11 and Toronto to 5-7.

Not only did the two teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking forward, the Raptors are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. This contest will be Detroit's ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-5 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Pistons have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like the Raptors struggle in that department as they've been averaging 46.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

Odds

Toronto is a big 9.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Raptors as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 220 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Detroit has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.

Mar 24, 2023 - Toronto 118 vs. Detroit 97

Feb 25, 2023 - Toronto 95 vs. Detroit 91

Feb 12, 2023 - Toronto 119 vs. Detroit 118

Nov 14, 2022 - Toronto 115 vs. Detroit 111

Mar 03, 2022 - Detroit 108 vs. Toronto 106

Jan 14, 2022 - Detroit 103 vs. Toronto 87

Nov 13, 2021 - Detroit 127 vs. Toronto 121

Mar 29, 2021 - Detroit 118 vs. Toronto 104

Mar 17, 2021 - Detroit 116 vs. Toronto 112

Mar 03, 2021 - Detroit 129 vs. Toronto 105

Injury Report for the Raptors

Thaddeus Young: Out (Illness)

Javon Freeman-Liberty: Out (Ankle)

Christian Koloko: Out (Illness)

Injury Report for the Pistons