Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Houston 23-27, Toronto 18-33

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 9, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, February 9, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: Space City Home Network

Space City Home Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $37.16

What to Know

The Rockets and the Raptors are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. The Houston Rockets will head out on the road to take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Scotiabank Arena. The Rockets are no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Rockets and the Pacers didn't disappoint and broke past the 245 point over/under on Tuesday. Houston fell just short of the Pacers by a score of 132-129. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Rockets in their matchups with the Pacers: they've now lost nine in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Dillon Brooks, who scored 23 points.

Even though they lost, the Rockets smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Pacers only pulled down five offensive rebounds.

The Raptors can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Wednesday. They managed a 123-117 victory over Charlotte. The win was just what the Raptors needed coming off of a 138-100 loss in their prior game.

Houston has traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 23-27 record this season. As for Toronto, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 18-33.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Rockets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Raptors struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went the Rockets' way against the Raptors in their previous meeting on Friday as the Rockets made off with a 135-106 victory. With the Rockets ahead 66-47 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Odds

Toronto is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 233.5 points.

Series History

Toronto and Houston both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.