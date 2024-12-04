1st Quarter Report

The Raptors are giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 31-23 lead against the Pacers.

If the Raptors keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-15 in no time. On the other hand, the Pacers will have to make due with a 9-13 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Indiana 9-12, Toronto 6-15

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.52

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers will head out to take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena. The Pacers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

The Pacers are headed into Tuesday's contest after beating the impressive 244.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last match against the Grizzlies. The game between the Pacers and the Grizzlies on Sunday wasn't a total blowout, but with the Pacers falling 136-121 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. The loss hurts even more since Indiana was up 47-28 with 10:11 left in the second.

Meanwhile, the Raptors posted their closest victory since November 2nd on Sunday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Heat , sneaking past 119-116.

RJ Barrett was nothing short of spectacular: he went 15 for 20 en route to 37 points plus seven rebounds and five assists. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for four straight games.

The Raptors were working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 26 assists in four consecutive matchups.

Indiana's loss dropped their record down to 9-12. As for Toronto, their win bumped their record up to 6-15.

Looking ahead, the Pacers are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last eight times they've played.

The Pacers came up short against the Raptors when the teams last played two weeks ago, falling 130-119. Can the Pacers avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Indiana is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 238.5 points.

Series History

Indiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.