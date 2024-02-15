Halftime Report

The Raptors fell flat on their face against the Spurs last Monday, but memory of that harsh defeat doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. The Raptors have jumped out to a 71-65 lead against the Pacers.

If the Raptors keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 20-35 in no time. On the other hand, the Pacers will have to make due with a 30-26 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Indiana 30-25, Toronto 19-35

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $44.00

What to Know

The Raptors will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

The Raptors gave up the first points and the most points on Monday. They suffered a grim 122-99 defeat to San Antonio. The Raptors have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though they lost, the Raptors smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Spurs only pulled down five offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, Indiana couldn't handle the Hornets on Monday and fell 111-102.

Despite their loss, the Pacers saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Myles Turner, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds and two steals, was perhaps the best of all.

Toronto has been struggling recently as they've lost 14 of their last 18 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 19-35 record this season. As for Indiana, their loss dropped their record down to 30-25.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Raptors haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Pacers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Raptors barely slipped by the Pacers when the teams last played back in November of 2023, winning 132-131. Will the Raptors repeat their success, or do the Pacers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Indiana is a 4-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 245 points.

Series History

Indiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.