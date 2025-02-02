Who's Playing

The Clippers are 8-2 against the Raptors since December of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Los Angeles Clippers will be staying on the road to face off against the Toronto Raptors at 3:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. The Clippers will be strutting in after a win while the Raptors will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Friday, the Clippers earned a 112-104 victory over the Hornets.

Norman Powell was the offensive standout of the match as he went 11 for 15 en route to 27 points plus two steals. What's more, he also racked up four assists, the most he's had since back in December of 2024.

Meanwhile, the Raptors unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Friday. The game between them and the Bulls wasn't a total blowout, but with the Raptors falling 122-106 at home it was darn close to turning into one. Toronto didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Los Angeles has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 28-20 record this season. As for Toronto, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 15-33.

Going forward, the Clippers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

The Clippers skirted past the Raptors 105-103 when the teams last played back in November of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Clippers since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Los Angeles is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 220.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.