Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: Minnesota 8-6, Toronto 3-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $39.41

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena after having had a few days off. Despite being away, the Timberwolves are looking at a seven-point advantage in the spread.

The Timberwolves are headed into the game having just posted their closest victory since November 1st on Sunday. They skirted by the Suns 120-117 thanks to a clutch shot from Julius Randle with less than a second left in the fourth quarter. Minnesota was down 38-22 with 10:32 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy three-point win.

The Timberwolves relied on the efforts of Randle, who went 11 for 20 en route to 35 points plus seven assists, and Anthony Edwards, who went 9 for 14 en route to 24 points plus six assists. What's more, Edwards also posted a 64.3% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, the Raptors came into Monday's matchup having lost seven straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They came out on top against the Pacers by a score of 130-119 on Monday. That 11 point margin sets a new team best for Toronto this season.

The Raptors' success was spearheaded by the efforts of RJ Barrett, who almost dropped a double-double on 39 points and nine rebounds, and Jakob Poeltl, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 15 rebounds. The contest was Poeltl's third in a row with at least 30 points.

The victory made it two in a row for Minnesota and bumps their season record up to 8-6. As for Toronto, their win bumped their record up to 3-12.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's match: The Timberwolves have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 15.8 threes per game. It's a different story for the Raptors, though, as they've been averaging only 10.5. Given the Timberwolves' sizable advantage in that area, the Raptors will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Timberwolves were able to grind out a solid victory over the Raptors when the teams last played back in October, winning 112-101. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Timberwolves since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Minnesota is a solid 7-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 225.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.