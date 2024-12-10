3rd Quarter Report

The last time the Raptors and the Knicks met, the game was decided by 44 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. A win is still up for grabs for either team after three quarters, but the Raptors are up 86-83 over the Knicks.

The Raptors came into the contest with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Toronto Raptors

Current Records: New York 14-9, Toronto 7-17

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 9, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, December 9, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $26.13

What to Know

The Knicks have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Scotiabank Arena. Things are looking good for the Knicks who are projected to snag an easy win in their upcoming match.

The Knicks are probably headed into the game with a chip on their shoulder considering the Pistons just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 120-111 hit to the loss column at the hands of Detroit.

Jalen Brunson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 31 points and ten assists. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

The Knicks struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March.

Meanwhile, the Raptors traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother so far this season. They fell 125-118 to the Mavericks on Saturday. Toronto has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Scottie Barnes, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 14 assists. Those 14 assists gave him a new career-high.

New York's defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-9. As for Toronto, their loss dropped their record down to 7-17.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's matchup: The Knicks have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 14.3 threes per game. It's a different story for the Raptors, though, as they've been averaging only 11.2. Given the Knicks' sizable advantage in that area, the Raptors will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for the Knicks against the Raptors in their previous meeting back in March, as the team secured a 145-101 win. In that contest, the Knicks amassed a halftime lead of 80-59, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Monday.

Odds

New York is a solid 6-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Knicks slightly, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 231.5 points.

Series History

New York has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.