Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Portland

Current Records: Philadelphia 28-16; Portland 21-23

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers will head out on the road to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The 76ers will be strutting in after a victory while Portland will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Philadelphia picked up a 120-110 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. Center Joel Embiid continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 41 points along with nine rebounds. Embiid's night made it six games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, Portland came up short against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, falling 122-113. Shooting guard Anfernee Simons had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 14 points on 5-for-15 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 36 minutes on the court.

Philadelphia is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder Jan. 12 easily too and instead slipped up with a 133-114. In other words, don't count Portland out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Odds

The 76ers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won nine out of their last 14 games against Philadelphia.