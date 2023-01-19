Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Portland
Current Records: Philadelphia 28-16; Portland 21-23
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers will head out on the road to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The 76ers will be strutting in after a victory while Portland will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Philadelphia picked up a 120-110 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. Center Joel Embiid continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 41 points along with nine rebounds. Embiid's night made it six games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, Portland came up short against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, falling 122-113. Shooting guard Anfernee Simons had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 14 points on 5-for-15 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 36 minutes on the court.
Philadelphia is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder Jan. 12 easily too and instead slipped up with a 133-114. In other words, don't count Portland out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.49
Odds
The 76ers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Portland have won nine out of their last 14 games against Philadelphia.
- Nov 20, 2021 - Portland 118 vs. Philadelphia 111
- Nov 01, 2021 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Portland 103
- Feb 11, 2021 - Portland 118 vs. Philadelphia 114
- Feb 04, 2021 - Portland 121 vs. Philadelphia 105
- Aug 09, 2020 - Portland 124 vs. Philadelphia 121
- Nov 02, 2019 - Philadelphia 129 vs. Portland 128
- Feb 23, 2019 - Portland 130 vs. Philadelphia 115
- Dec 30, 2018 - Portland 129 vs. Philadelphia 95
- Dec 28, 2017 - Portland 114 vs. Philadelphia 110
- Nov 22, 2017 - Philadelphia 101 vs. Portland 81
- Mar 09, 2017 - Portland 114 vs. Philadelphia 108
- Jan 20, 2017 - Philadelphia 93 vs. Portland 92
- Mar 26, 2016 - Portland 108 vs. Philadelphia 105
- Jan 16, 2016 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Portland 89