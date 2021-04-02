Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Portland

Current Records: Milwaukee 30-17; Portland 29-18

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers are 2-9 against the Milwaukee Bucks since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. They will face off against one another at 10 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.17 points per matchup.

Everything went the Trail Blazers' way against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday as they made off with a 124-101 victory. The score was close at the half, but Portland pulled away in the second half with 73 points. Their point guard Damian Lillard did his thing and shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 33 points and ten assists.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Milwaukee and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Milwaukee wrapped it up with a 112-97 win on the road. It was another big night for Milwaukee's point guard Jrue Holiday, who had 28 points and six assists in addition to eight boards.

The Trail Blazers are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Portland to 29-18 and the Bucks to 30-17. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won nine out of their last 11 games against Portland.